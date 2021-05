The Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation¬† (PNO) has declared a 24-hour strike in all ship categories next Thursday, June 3, from 00:01 until 24:00, in protest over the new labour law bill.

“The new draft bill attempts to deal a new devastating blow to remaining labour rights while the greatest labour conquest, the eight-hour working day that was established in Greece 100 years ago, is being abolished,”