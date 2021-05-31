June 1, 2021

24-hour Ferry Strike in Greece Announced for June 3

May 31, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Ferry transport in Greece is expected to face disruption on Thursday, June 3, after thirteen Greek seamen’s unions announced a 24-hour strike in all ship categories.

According to a joint announcement, the 13 unions – part of the umbrella union of the Panhellenic Seamen Federation (PNO) – are protesting against a number of new regulations in a new labor bill, which among other things concern their collective labor agreements, working hours and right for industrial action.

The strike will affect ferry travel from 00:01 until 24:00 on June 3.

Travelers who have booked ferry tickets for Thursday, are advised to check with their travel agents or contact local port authorities for further information.

