Children’s vaccination not mandatory, but will require parental consent, says Theodoridou

Inoculating children aged 12-15 is still being considered by the National Vaccinations Committee, said its head Maria Theodoridou at Monday’s regular live briefing on the unfolding coronavirus vaccinations program.

The committee’s final decision could concern high-risk children as opposed to all of them, she elaborated, and although not mandatory, it will require parental consent, she added.

Citing medical studies, she pointed out that children’s’ vaccinations in the United States and in Canada are 100 pct effective, as none of the 1,005 children inoculated there so far have shown signs on infection.

Vaccinating children prevents the coronavirus’ spread to adults and is the main drive for eventually deciding in favor of it, she noted.

Finally, Theodoridou expressed her condolences to the family of a 44-year-old woman from Crete who died on Monday from thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), following her vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Meanwhile, Greece has so far surpassed 5,570,000 vaccinations, said Health Secretary General Marios Themistocleous at the briefing.

Providing updates on inoculations with specific vaccines, he said Greece has thus far received and administered the following numbers of doses:

– 4,268,550 Pfizer doses, administered 3,923.064

– 1,351,000 AstraZeneca doses, administered 949,614

– 613,700 Moderna vaccine doses, administered 545,015

– 132,000 Johnson & Johnson doses, administered 104,362

Another 2,070,900 doses are expected from Pfizer and another 308,000 from Moderna, he added.

AMNA