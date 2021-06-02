New COVID cases ease to 1,381, deaths at new low. 60 new cases on Crete

The number of new infections announced by Greek health authorities eased to 1,381 on Wednesday, from 1,886 on Tuesday.

The new cases raised the overall count to 405,542, based on data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

EODY also said that 23 patients died from Covid-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 12,145. The total number of intubated patients was 486 (median age was 67) from 547 the day before.