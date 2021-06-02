June 3, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Seamen’s union federation PNO moves its 24-hour strike to June 10

June 2, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) has moved the date of its 24-hour strike for all ship categories to Thursday, June 10, between 00:01 until 24:00 on that day, instead of Thursday this week, so that it will coincide with a nationwide general strike called by the General Confederation of Employees of Greece (GSEE), Greece’s largest public- and private-sector trade union bloc.

The federations will hold the strike in protest over the government’s new labour law bill.

“The new draft bill attempts to deal a another devastating blow to remaining labour rights while the greatest labour conquest, the eight-hour working day that was established in Greece 100 years ago, is being abolished,” it said in an announcement.

More Stories

New COVID cases ease to 1,381, deaths at new low. 60 new cases on Crete

June 2, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

97 pct of bathing waters in Greece classified as ‘excellent in EU environmental agency’s annual report

June 2, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Ferry passengers can now fill in mandatory health declaration electronically

June 2, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

New COVID cases ease to 1,381, deaths at new low. 60 new cases on Crete

June 2, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

97 pct of bathing waters in Greece classified as ‘excellent in EU environmental agency’s annual report

June 2, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Ferry passengers can now fill in mandatory health declaration electronically

June 2, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Seamen’s union federation PNO moves its 24-hour strike to June 10

June 2, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom