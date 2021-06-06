Emmanuel Macron is coming to Chania

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Briggite are coming to Greece, specifically to the Cretan city of Chania, where the Summit of the seven Mediterranean countries will take place in September (after the TIF).

This time it is believed that there will be no obstacle for Macron and his wife to come to Greece, as happened on March 25 when he canceled his trip to Greece due to the outbreak of a new COVID-19 wave that hit France.

Macron is coming to Chania to participate in the Mediterranean Summit (MED7), which is chaired by Greece.

It is remembered that last year’s MED7 summit was held in Corsica in the middle of the crisis with Turkey’s Oruç Reis ship violating Greek waters.

Along with the President of France, the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa, the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez, the Prime Minister of Malta Robert Ambela, and the President of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiadis are expected in Chania.

The preparation of this Summit, which Greece considers extremely important since the developments in the Mediterranean will also be discussed, has already begun.

