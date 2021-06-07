Next in line: 25-29 age group able to sign up for vaccination as of Thursday, health expert says

The current target is for a wall of immunity against the coronavirus to be reached in Greece this summer, Health Secretary General Marios Themistocleous said at the regular live briefing on Monday.

At least 50 pct of the country’s population will have been vaccinated this summer season, he added.

He also noted that currently inoculation appointments are being fully booked “within hours” from the moment they first become available in the system, and that this trend will go up in the summer. There is, in fact, tremendous demand for vaccination appointments in Attica region right now, he added.

Citizens aged 25-29 will be able to book vaccination appointments with three available vaccines as of Thursday June 10, he underlined.

Some 6.3 million people have so far been vaccinated in Greece, 4 million with one dose of a vaccine and 2.3 million with both doses.