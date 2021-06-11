Pandemic’s current stage ‘allows for new steps to be taken to regain our freedom’ says Hardalias

The current stage of the coronavirus pandemic in Greece “allows for new steps to be taken to regain our freedom,” said Deputy Minister for Civil Protection & Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias at Friday’s regular live briefing.

The minister summarized anew the further lifting of social restrictions which had been imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of 06:00 on Saturday June 12, the current overnight curfew will be shortened by one hour; it will begin one hour later at 01:30 until 05:00. On July 1 the measure will end, if epidemiological data allows for it, noted the minister.

On the same day, music at outdoor cafes and restaurants will be permitted anew, while cafes and restaurants at well-ventilated galleries can reopen, but only those which have a separate entrance and exit.

The maximum capacity in live venues is increased to 75 pct from the current 50 pct for audiences up to 1,000 people, to 70 pct for up to 5,000 people, and to 65 pct for venues which can handle up to 15,000 people; any venue larger than 15,000 people will be allowed a fixed maximum of 10,000 attendees.

Additionally, the minister noted that hands-on medical classes at universities can resume on Monday June 14, and so can classes in adult learning centers.

As of July 1, the maximum attendees at wedding receptions and catering services is raised from the current 100 to a maximum of 300.

The spread of the virus is gradually and steadily decreasing across the country, said doctor Vana Papaevangelou at the briefing. The children’s infectious diseases specialist and Health Ministry coronavirus committee member noted that some 6,500 new infections were registered in the past week, this is less than 1,000 news cases per day.

Doctor Gkikas Magiorkinis, also a committee member, said that new infections dropped by 34 pct over the past week, and that the number of Covid-19 patients treated in ICUs dropped by 14 pct during the same time.

AMNA