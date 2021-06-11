June 13, 2021

Stefanos Tsitsipas becomes first Greek tennis player to win a spot in a Grand Slam final

June 11, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Professional tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first Greek player to reach a Grand Slam singles final after beating Alexander Zverev at the Roland-Garros tournament semi-finals in Paris on Friday.

The 22-year-old player’s victorious performance over 24-year-old German player Zverev was won in five sets.

Tsitsipas will face either Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal in the tournament’s upcoming final.

Meanwhile, Deputy Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis congratulated Tsitsipas in social media; “This is the biggest success of international player Tsitsipas, and the most historic day in Greek tennis. Congratulations, Stefanos!”, the minister wrote on Twitter.

