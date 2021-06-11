Visitors can again enjoy the unique beauty of Samaria Gorge

The Forest Directorate of Chania on Friday announced that Samaria Gorge will be open for visitors from 7:00 in the morning on Saturday, June 12 throughout the main route (Xyloskalo-Aghia Roumeli).

The crossing of the Gorge will follow the health protocols that have been decided and provided that weather conditions allow, otherwise the Forest Directorate will propose alternative routes or forbid the entrance of visitors.

“The Samaria Gorge is a unique natural ecosystem of great beauty and its crossing is a very difficult and lengthy process”, the announcement said.