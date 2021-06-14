June 14, 2021

Bilateral US-Greek military exercise ‘Poseidon’s Rage’ concluded

June 14, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The bilateral military exercise “Poseidon’s Rage” with the participation of military forces from Greece and the USA was held between 28 May and 11 June in many areas throughout Greece.

According to an announcement, F-15Ε jet fighters of the US Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) and their staff transferred to the the military base in Souda, Crete for the exercise.

The exercise is part of the Greek National Defence General National Staff plan for joint exercises with friends and allies. 

