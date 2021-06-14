Vaccination committee: only people over 60 get AstraZeneca vaccine; 18-24 age group starting appts Wed.

The Greek National Vaccination Committee recommends that the AstraZeneca vaccine be administered to individuals over 60 years of age, its chair Maria Theodoridou said on Monday during a regular coronavirus pandemic briefing.

The pediatrician said that AstraZeneca’s vaccine is currently being administered to people 30 years of age or older.

According to the committee, those who plan to have their first shot should be allowed to choose among the other three manufacturers available, while those who have received the first AstraZeneca dose already should continue with the same.

Justifying its decision, the committee chair said there are enough vaccines for the Greek population and the epidemiological picture is good, with a continuing drop in infections.

Last age group coming up

Health Secretary General Marios Themistocleous said during the briefing that individuals aged from 18 to 24, the last group in the rollout appointments for coronavirus vaccines, will be able to set appointments for vaccination as of Wednesday.

Themistocleous referred to the recommendation of the National Vaccination Committee, described at the briefing by its chairperson, that people under 60 use other vaccines than the AstraZeneca ones. Although the recommendation does not prohibit younger people from going ahead with the particular manufacturer, they will be generally be administered Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

He noted that those who have contracted a coronavirus infection should be vaccinated six months later; if they have already set up an appointment, they should cancel it. The same holds true if someone has already contracted the illness and later been administered one dose: they should cancel the second appointment. They will be issued a vaccination certificate anyway, he asserted.

Other options he mentioned include having the second dose administered in Greece if a traveller has had the first one done abroad, while those who are confined at home or bedridden will be administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by private doctors contracted by the state. This will begin at the end of June, he said.

ΑΜΝΑ