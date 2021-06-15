ADEDY excludes teachers and education ministry staff from June 16 strike

The executive committee of the civil servants’ union confederation ADEDY on Tuesday decided to exclude the secondary education teachers and education ministry employees involved in the process of holding nationwide university entrance exams from the strike mobilisation on June 16, according to an announcement.

Earlier, Education Minister Niki Kerameus filed an urgent lawsuit in response to the 24-hour strike called on June 16 by ADEDY and the Labour Center of Athens. According to an education ministry announcement, it was resorting to the courts “with the sole purpose of ensuring that the university entrance exams on Wednesday, June 16 will not be hindered in any way.”

Specifically, she called for the strike to be restricted so that it does not involve teachers and others participating in the holding of the examinations, as well as making it possible to use public transport until 10:00 on Wednesday so that candidates, supervisors and other people involved in the process can attend the exams.

The strike “can raise insurmountable obstacles to the unobstructed participation of candidates and smooth holding of the university entrance examinations,” the ministry pointed out.

AMNA