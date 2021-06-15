June 16, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Greek olive oil exports up a whopping 225% in 2002-2020, report

June 15, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Exports of standardised Greek olive oil to EU countries and non-EU countries grew a spectacular 225% in the 2002-2020 period, totaling 52,735 tons, from 14,851 tons in 2002, SEVITEL (the Association of Olive Oil Producers) said in a report on Tuesday.

The report, based on data collected by the DG Trade of the European Commission, showed that exports of standardised Greek olive oil to EU countries totaled 31,655 tons in 2020, from 7,561 tons in 2002, up 319%, while exports to third countries rose 189% to 7,290 tons. In 2020, exports to EU countries rose 17.5% totaling 26,872 tons compared with 2019.

Germany was the biggest importer of Greek olive oil, with 14,907 tons in 2020, followed by the UK (2,698), Austria (2,578), France (2,032), Belgium (1,463), Sweden (1,385) and Cyprus (1,209). Among third countries, the US ranked first with 9,143 tons, followed by Canada (1,851), Australia (1,773) and Russia (1,218).

More Stories

Crete: HRADF Seeks Investor to Transform ‘Gournes’ into an Iconic Destination

June 15, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registers 835 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, 22 deaths; 343 in ICUs nationwide.28 new cases on Crete

June 15, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

ADEDY excludes teachers and education ministry staff from June 16 strike

June 15, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Crete: HRADF Seeks Investor to Transform ‘Gournes’ into an Iconic Destination

June 15, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registers 835 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, 22 deaths; 343 in ICUs nationwide.28 new cases on Crete

June 15, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greek olive oil exports up a whopping 225% in 2002-2020, report

June 15, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

ADEDY excludes teachers and education ministry staff from June 16 strike

June 15, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom