June 17, 2021

Husband of 20-year-old young mother murdered in Glyka Nera confesses to the crime

June 17, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The 32-year-old husband of a 20-year-old young mother of British descent who was murdered in the Athens suburb of Glyka Nera on May 11 has confessed to the crime, Police reported late evening Thursday.

The man’s confession came after his marathon testimony, which was being held at Attica police headquarters in Athens (GADA) since Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the man had attended a memorial service for the victim, Caroline Couch, on the island of Alonnisos. After the service, he was escorted by a homicide division group back to police headquarters in Athens for additional questioning.

The man will now be led before a prosecutor, it was reported.

