Greece confirms 469 coronavirus infections on Friday, 20 deaths; 307 on ventilators. 23 new cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 469 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 2 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 417,706 infections (daily change: +0.1 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 26 infections are related to travel from abroad and 951 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 20 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,514. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 307 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 67 years and 85 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Another 2,602 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.