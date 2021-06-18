Two important changes for travellers to Greece

The tourism ministry on Friday announced two important changes to the health protection protocols for tourists entering Greece.

Firstly, the government has decided to also permit entrance into the country to travellers with a negative rapid test.

Secondly, the minimum age at which children entering the country are required to submit documentation showing they are Covid-free has been raised from six to 12 years, in accordance with EU guidelines.

The above changes concern people arriving from countries for which non-essential travel to and from Greece is permitted.

Those travelling to Greece are also given the option of displaying an EU Digital Vaccination Certificate, in either digital or written form, instead of a negative test.

The changes are applied to existing rules, which required travellers to display certification of either a negative PCR test, vaccination, or of a Covid-19 diagnosis made in the last two to nine months.

ΑΜΝΑ