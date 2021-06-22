Caroline Crouch’s husband led to jail after testimony, questioning

The 33-year-old man who confessed to killing his young British wife and mother of an infant, Caroline Crouch, was detained on Tuesday after being questioned by an investigating magistrate.

Earlier in the day, Babis Anagnostopoulos, a pilot by profession, had provided his testimony on the crime before a prosecutor for nearly five hours.

Prior to admitting to police on June 17 he had killed his wife, he had set up the incident on May 11 to look like a robbery. Crouch, 20, was found dead by suffocation on a bed with their daughter sleeping by her and her husband tied on the floor next to the bed. Her husband also confessed to hanging her dog. No evidence was found of other people in the apartment however, and data from Crouch’s biometrics watch and cellphone helped police arrest him. A warrant was also issued on his arrest as a flight risk and police picked him after his wife’s memorial service on the island of Alonissos.

Following the questioning on Tuesday, the man was led to detention pending trial with the agreement of a prosecutor and a court official. On his way to jail, he told journalists at the courts, “A big apology.”

Anagnostopoulos has been charged with two crimes (murder and animal abuse) and two misdemeanors charges (giving false testimony to the police and casting suspicion on others for his actions).

