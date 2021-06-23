Greece registers 520 new coronavirus infections on Wed., 14 deaths; 271 on ventilators. 31 new cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 520 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 1 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 419,455 infections (daily change: +0.1 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 34 infections are related to travel from abroad and 582 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 14 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,595. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 271 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 67 years and 82.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Another 2,628 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 50 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -15.25 pct). Their median age is 43 years. The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 59.