Greece registers 489 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, 15 deaths; 256 on ventilators. 33 new cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 489 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 1 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 419,909 infections (daily change: +0.1 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 38 infections are related to travel from abroad and 595 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 15 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,613. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 256 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 67 years and 82.4 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Another 2,639 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 65 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +30 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 59.

The median age of new infections is 43 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

From January 1, 2020 to the present, laboratories that report the total of samples tested have carried out 5,354,312 tests. Health centers and EODY units using the Rapid Ag testing method have checked another 5,076,563 samples. The rolling average of tested people in the last 7 days is 31,893.

In terms of self-tests, until June 23 a total of 24,243,281 entered their results online, while 433,566 were retested.