Greece registers 395 new coronavirus infections on Friday, 21 deaths; 239 in ICUs nationwide. 36 new cases on Crete

Greece registered 395 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported on Friday.

Greece has confirmed 420,295 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +0.1 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 38 infections are related to travel from abroad and 578 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 21 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,634. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

A total of 239 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 67 years and 82.8 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 2,649 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 53 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change of a -18.46 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 58.