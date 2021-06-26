Greece reports 375 new cases of Covid-19, 238 on ventilators and 12 deaths. 28 new cases on Crete

There were 375 new laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece during the last 24 hours, according to figures released by the National Organisation for Public Health on Saturday, of which four were intercepted during checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic now stands at 420,670 (0.1 pct higher), of which 51.2 pct were males. On the basis on confirmed cases in the last seven days, 41 are considered linked to travel abroad and 618 to other known cases.

The number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators was 238 (64.3 pct males) and their median age was 67. Of these, 84 pct have either an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 years and above. A total of 2,657 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic. The number of hospital admissions due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours was 46 (down 13.21 pct), with the average for the week at 55. The median age of cases was 43 years old (from 0.2 to 106) and the median age of those dying of Covid-19 was 78 (ranging from 0.2 to 106 years).

There were 12 deaths due to Covid-19, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 12,646. Of these, 95.2 pct had either an underlying condition or were aged 70 or above.

Sampes tested: Since January 1, 2020 the laboratories testing for SARS-CoV-2 that declare the findings have tested 5,377,705 samples, while the NOPH units doing Rapid Ag tests have tested 5,127,430 samples.

Self-tests: Up until June 25, 2021 there have been 24,398,820 self-test results posted and 44,296 people have come in for re-testing.