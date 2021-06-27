June 28, 2021

Heatwave to start subsiding from Monday, meteo forecasts

June 27, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The very high temperatures of the weekend will start to subside from Monday, with temperatures on the mainland reaching a maximum of 37-38 Celsius and rain expected in northern and central parts of the country during the hottest hours of the day, based on a forecast by the National Observatory of Athens weather service, meteo.

Winds in the Aegean will blow from northerly directions, reaching 3-4 Beaufort, in places up to 6 Beaufort in the southeast Aegean.

Sunny weather and hot weather is forecast in Attica, with temperatures ranging between 27C and 37C and mostly light, northerly winds up to 4 Beaufort.

Similar weather is forecast in Thessaloniki, with temperatures up to 35C and partly cloudy skies.

