Heatwave to start subsiding from Monday, meteo forecasts

The very high temperatures of the weekend will start to subside from Monday, with temperatures on the mainland reaching a maximum of 37-38 Celsius and rain expected in northern and central parts of the country during the hottest hours of the day, based on a forecast by the National Observatory of Athens weather service, meteo.

Winds in the Aegean will blow from northerly directions, reaching 3-4 Beaufort, in places up to 6 Beaufort in the southeast Aegean.

Sunny weather and hot weather is forecast in Attica, with temperatures ranging between 27C and 37C and mostly light, northerly winds up to 4 Beaufort.

Similar weather is forecast in Thessaloniki, with temperatures up to 35C and partly cloudy skies.