Online map of real estate value zones launched

A new digital platform which provides an interactive map of the country’s real estate value zones was launched on Monday, the Finance Ministry announced.

The online tool, available at www.valuemaps.gov.gr, allows citizens to see in which zone their property assets lie. They can also use the site to get information on so-called real estate “objective” values, that is, a property asset’s base market value before added costs and taxes.

A project of both the Finance and E-Governance Ministries, the platform was created using Geographic Information System (GIS) technologies.

Users can access the system without the requirement of a username, a password or other personal information.

