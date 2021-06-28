Vaccination committee says both vaccine doses required for adequate protection against Delta variant

The Greek National Vaccination Committee urged for the immediate vaccination of anyone who is yet to consider their inoculation, against the onset of coronavirus’ Delta variant, its chair Maria Theodoridou said on Monday during a regular coronavirus pandemic briefing.

The Delta strain will soon be the dominant variant, added Theodoridou, it will be 90 pct more transmissible, and will affect mostly unvaccinated people, including children.

Inoculating one’s self with both doses of either Pfizer’s or AstraZeneca’s vaccine provides 96 pct and 92 pct protection from Delta, respectively, she stressed. Effective protection from Delta goes up to 30 pct with only one dose of a vaccine, therefore it is imperative that people do not neglect to get the second and final dose, she noted.

Citing a recent US medical study, Theodoridou underlined that 96 pct of Covid-19 related deaths concern unvaccinated people.

Greece on Monday surpassed 8.1 million vaccinations, Health Secretary General Marios Themistocleous said during the briefing.

A 45 pct of people in Greece have received one dose of a vaccine, while 35 pct have completed their inoculation with both doses, he added.

