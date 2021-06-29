June 30, 2021

Aegean doubling the value of the Freedom Pass for its trips

June 29, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The Greek airline Aegean on Tuesday announced that it is doubling the value of the government’s ‘Freedom Pass’ so as to encourage young people to travel again.

Specifically, according to the air carrier’s announcement, for young people aged between 18 and 25 that get vaccinated and acquire a Freedom Pass by August 31, 2021, Aegean will offer an additional euro for every euros spent purchasing a ticket, thus doubling its value. The offer will be valid for trips carried out between September 1, 2021 until June 30, 2022.

“In this way, Aegean is boosting the possibilities for using the Freedom Pass by encouraging the young people to easily plan and enjoy their next trip. The reservations will be made via Aegean’s site or through travel agencies while further details on the implementation mechanism will be posted on the company’s website www.aegeanair.com as soon as the Freedom Pass is activated by the state,” the announcement said.

