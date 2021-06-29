Hot aerial masses from Africa to bring new rise in temperatures

Hot aerial masses from Africa are expected to move towards Greece and bring a new heatwave in the following days, the meteo weather service of the Athens National Observatory said on Tuesday.

The aerial masses that are currently over North Africa will start moving towards Greece in the afternoon, resulting in a gradual rise in the already hot temperatures in Greece.

The highest temperatures on Monday will reach 39 degrees Celsius in central and southern parts of Greece and 36C in the north.

On the islands, the highest temperatures will be recorded in eastern Rhodes, where they are forecast to climb to 38C.