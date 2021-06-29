June 30, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Hot aerial masses from Africa to bring new rise in temperatures

June 29, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Hot aerial masses from Africa are expected to move towards Greece and bring a new heatwave in the following days, the meteo weather service of the Athens National Observatory said on Tuesday.

The aerial masses that are currently over North Africa will start moving towards Greece in the afternoon, resulting in a gradual rise in the already hot temperatures in Greece.

The highest temperatures on Monday will reach 39 degrees Celsius in central and southern parts of Greece and 36C in the north.

On the islands, the highest temperatures will be recorded in eastern Rhodes, where they are forecast to climb to 38C.

More Stories

Greece registers 605 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, 13 deaths; 204 in ICUs nationwide. 43 new cases on Crete

June 29, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Aegean doubling the value of the Freedom Pass for its trips

June 29, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Online map of real estate value zones launched

June 28, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece registers 605 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, 13 deaths; 204 in ICUs nationwide. 43 new cases on Crete

June 29, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Hot aerial masses from Africa to bring new rise in temperatures

June 29, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Aegean doubling the value of the Freedom Pass for its trips

June 29, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Online map of real estate value zones launched

June 28, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom