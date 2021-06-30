July 1, 2021

Fewer Covid-19 infections, deaths reported on Wednesday. 44 new cases on Crete

June 30, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece announced 633 new SARS-CoV-2 infections and 11 deaths on Wednesday, based on the daily data issued by the National Organization of Public Health (EODY).

Of these new cases, 315 were recorded in Attica (from 325 on Tuesday) and 31 in Thessaloniki (from 31 the day before).

The overall number of infected people since the start of the pandemic stood at 422,456 and the total number of fatalities was 12,706.

There were 196 patients intubated in intensive care units from 204 the day before. 

EODY said it conducted 38,656 tests in the lst 24 hours.

eKathimerini.com

