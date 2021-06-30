Kikilas: The next phase of the vaccination campaign will start on July 6 in Crete

The next phase of the vaccination campaign through at-home visits, which will allow the vaccination of people who either live in remote areas or are unable to get to vaccination centres, or those that had not yet made up their minds to get vaccinated and now wish to do so, will start on July 6 in Crete, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Wednesday from Heraklion, Crete.

As he stressed, by the order of the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, starting on July 6 there will be vaccinations by mobile health ministry teams throughout the country, in cooperation with municipalities and communities, which must draw up lists of those who have not had the vaccination and want to get one.

“Crete is a pioneer and should be a pioneer in vaccination as well,” the health minister said, who linked the vaccination and the wall of immunity that will be created with tourism and the need to protect the tourist season, which means much for the local economy.

“Our goal is to defend the good of public health and to give degrees of freedom to society and at the same time to support economic activity, businesses and employees. It is our obligation after 15 difficult months,” Kikilias added, who pointed out that the vaccination operation has gone extremely well, the country has earned respect throughout over Europe for the way it has managed the crisis, and that, through a change of mentality, public administration now treats citizens differently.

“It treats them with respect and dignity, professionalism and solidarity. I think our fellow citizens see this in the vaccination centers where they are being vaccinated,” he said.

AMNA