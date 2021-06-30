Massive Search for French Tourist Missing on Crete

Search and rescue teams are trying to locate a 29-year-old French tourist who has been reported missing in the region of Chania, Crete.

The woman was expected to return home to France on Tuesday, but her family has reported her missing, alerting Greek authorities.

She was on vacation on Crete by herself. Local media report that on her supposed last day in the Greek island she rented a car to drive to the world-famous beach of Elafonissi.

She has not been seen since. The car was discovered in a remote area near Elafonissi.

Greek police sources say that the tourist, who has not been named, had not been seen in her hotel for a few days. The last SMS message to her family was sent on June 24.

Dozens of police officers, joined by volunteers, have begun a search and rescue mission for the missing French woman.

A police helicopter is also combing the area.

GreekReporter.com/Parakritika.gr