Greece confirms 761 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, 4 deaths; 189 in ICUs. 71 new cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 761 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 1 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported on Thursday.

Greece has confirmed 423,185 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +0.2 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 93 infections are related to travel from abroad and 677 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 4 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,710. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

A total of 189 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 67 years and 84.1 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 2,689 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 38 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change of a +2.7 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 41.

The median age of new infections is 43 years, while the median age of the deceased is 78.