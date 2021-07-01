New requirements for travellers to Greek islands as of Monday, says minister

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection & Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias announced updated health safety requirements for those who travel to and from Greek islands, speaking at a live briefing on Thursday evening.

As of Monday July 5, adults in Greece heading to islands will have to provide one of the following:

– A negative PCR diagnostic test taken up to 72 hours ahead of departure, or

– A negative rapid test taken in the last 48 hours, or

– A certificate of prior infection

Minors aged 12-17 may provide any of the above, including a self-test, while anyone younger than 12 may travel without restrictions.

Hardalias recommended that anyone under 12 should be administered a self-test upon returning from islands. Young travellers from the islands of Evia, Lefkada and Salamina are exempt from these requirements, he noted.

The minister also provided the latest pandemic alert status for the country’s prefectures.