No One Fights Alone! A young father from Chania needs all of us!

Makis Kantanoleon is a 42 year old married male and father of two lovely young boys you see above, Fani and Elisseas. Also, he’s likely one of the most genuine human beings I have ever met since living in Chania, Crete Greece almost a year now. Unfortunately, Maki has been to hell and back the last couple years, ever since being diagnosed with a pretty aggressive cancer that robbed most people of any hope of a future with his family. HE never gave up hope though, and extensively searched for how to fight this particularly rare cancer…and he DID.

Just as his life had started to become somewhat stable though…the cancer came back with a vengeance, and he will not be able to make this through alone. Below are most of the details of what this cancer has cost him on so many levels, and what its about to financially cost him and his family yet again to survive. By the end of it I also share with you why I’m doing this… I’m grateful for your time in reading all this and grateful in advance for your support.

3 years ago around this time, in a week’s time, Maki suddenly gained 15 KGs without eating anything more than he usually did…This marked the beginning of a very challenging, destabilizing, frightening, and painful journey for himself and his beautiful family.

After completing several tests, Maki was diagnosed with a tumor 10 × 6 centimeters in the peritoneal area…He was told that he wouldn’t have more than 1-2 months to live and that there was no cure or treatment or hope really for what he had been dealt with.

Absolutely not wanting to give up on his life and family, he did an extensive search to see what was available in the world…He discovered that there was a rare surgery which was conducted by no more than 24 doctors worldwide, one of them operating out of a private clinic in Thessaloniki, Greece. There was no doubt he needed surgery immediately, and it was hence immediately arranged.

Because the cancer had spread to the small intestine, before headed to Thessaloniki for THE surgery, he had to do a cycle of chemotherapy first! He went for treatments in Heraklion and before he even began, the doctors had to go as far as remove 15 KGs of ascetic fluid from his abdomen because the cancer was touching the small intestine which then produced this ascetic fluid to protect it. He then started a cycle of 6 chemotherapies; the chemotherapies were 7 hours on the first day and then for about 3 consecutive days (a total of 51 consecutive hours). This particular treatment was one of the 3 strongest chemo treatments in the world… After these, the cancer had subsided, and Maki could officially have the surgery. He then flew to Thessaloniki for the operation which lasted 19 hours.

In the process, the doctors removed his entire stomach and produced an artificial one, they cut ¾ of his large intestine and the maximum amount possible from the small intestine. They removed his spleen, bile, peritoneal area and appendix and a huge cancer worm 16 × 8 centimeters which was the tumor that ate at his organs and made them cancerous! The cost of the surgery and the treatment was 49 000 EUROS!! (about 48 000 USD)

On top of all this, 3 months later he had to do another surgery where he had a colostomy and his intestines were reunited…The cost of that surgery and hospitalization was 8,500 euros (about 10 000 USD)

After coming back from the 2nd surgery, he went before a committee which deemed him to have an 85% disability. Maki is married with two young little boys, Elisseas and Fani ages 10 and 8 respectively. For the last 2 years, he has not only been trying to recover physically/psychologically but also financially given the costs of the treatments/surgery/recovery, his inability to work, and receiving the mere amount of 313 euros monthly from the government to survive.

Here lies the even more devastating part that is leading me to reach out for your help…

He has been getting regular follow-ups the last 2 years and recently tests showed that a small hernia of 4×2 centimeters that he had developed the last couple months, now became 10 × 13.5 × 4 thick AND cancerous! The cancer has come back with a vengeance and has spread all over his abdominal wall.

He has to have surgery immediately or he will die in very little time…This next surgery will be about 12-15 hours long and he will also undergo intense chemotherapy during the operation. The cost of this entire procedure along with the 15-day hospitalization that will follow in the very same private clinic is 40 000 euros (about 48 000 USD) !!! Not even the greatest private insurance in Greece would have covered this rare procedure. And for those who don’t know…The average monthly salary here in Chania, Crete is 800 euros.

Maki needs to have paid off the amount in its entirety by the end of July…He doesn’t have a guarantee that he will make it through, or that this will give him anything more than an additional 3 months to live…but if 3 more months is all he gets, those will be 3 very precious months that he and his wife and little boys will very much treasure.

Please help me make sure Maki gets the help he needs to make this through and not have to undergo a very stressful and debt filled recovery process.

I can’t do much to save my dad from HIS cancer, there is no rare treatment that can save him that I can a hold a fundraiser for…I am very grateful though to have had my dad in my life this long, and I want both Elisseas and his younger brother Fani to have THEIR father watch them grow up as well.

I am grateful to be healthy and alive, I am grateful to have met Maki and his family since moving here to Crete last August, I’m grateful for the good times we have had thus far, I am grateful for such crowdfunding websites and very grateful in advance for any type of support you will be able to provide. Thank you so much for helping Maki get through this…Helen Keller once said, “alone, we can do so little…together, we can do sο much”.

#cancersucks #noonefightsalone

