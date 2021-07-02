Ryanair celebrates the oprning of its new Chania base

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, today (01 July) celebrated the opening of its new Chania base. With one based aircraft, 107 weekly flights across 42 routes – including 18 new – the opening of this new base will connect Chania to a host of international destinations across Europe from today. As peak summer season approaches, this new base will boost air traffic and the tourism industry in the region while vaccination programmes continue across Europe.

Greek consumers can now book a much-deserved city break from Chania to popular European hotspots such as Barcelona, Vienna, Milan, Rome, London, and more on even lower fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee should plans change.

Speaking at the opening of the new Chania base, Ryanair’s Director of Marketing and Digital, Dara Brady said:

“We’re delighted to be in Chania today for the opening of our new Greek base. Air traffic is set to soar throughout the peak summer months of July & August as vaccination rollout programmes continue and with 42 routes (18 new) to choose from, our Greek customers in Chania have a host of popular European destinations to choose from this summer for that much-deserved break.

Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved getaway, knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero-change fee until the end of December 2021.

To celebrate the official opening of our Chania base and 18 new summer ’21 routes, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from €19.99 for travel until October, which must be booked by midnight Saturday, 3rd July 2021. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

George Vilos, Fraport Greece’s Executive Director, Commercial & Business Development, said:

“We warmly welcome Ryanair’s decision to further expand its operations out of Rhodes, Corfu and Chania airports by establishing new summer bases, offering a significant number of new international routes. The strength of the specific destinations, which attract the global attention and preference even under the current challenging conditions, combined with the unmatched Greek hospitality will definitely support Ryanair’s decision, paving the way for further development in the near future. From our side we wish Ryanair every success to this new endeavor and we are ready to welcome travelers from all over the world at the fully upgraded Rhodes, Corfu and Chania airports.”

New Routes From Chania Weekly Flights Berlin Brandenburg 3 Billund 2 Bologna 2 Bremen 1 Bari 2 Budapest 3 Cologne 1 Rome Ciampino 2 Rome Fiumicino 3 Gdansk 2 Mykonos 3 Kyiv Boryspil 1 Leeds Bradford 2 Malta 2 Newcastle 2 Tel Aviv 5 Turin 2 Treviso 2