All measures applicable as of July 5

Minors aged 12-17 may provide any of the above, including a self-test, while anyone younger than 12 may travel without restrictions.

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection & Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias recommended that anyone under 12 should be administered a self-test upon returning from islands. Young travellers from the islands of Evia, Lefkada and Salamina are exempt from these requirements.

Greece also updated the rules for domestic flights with effect from Monday 5 July 2021 to Monday 12 July 2021 at 06:00 in the morning, according to an announcement by the Civil Aviation Authority, with the aim of limiting dispersion of COVID-19 disease.

As of Monday July 5, adults in Greece heading to islands will have to provide one of the following:

– A negative PCR diagnostic test taken up to 72 hours ahead of departure, or

– A negative rapid test taken in the last 48 hours, or

– A certificate of prior infection or

– A vaccination certificate

Anyone younger than 12 may travel without restrictions.

As regards public sector services, citizens will have to make an appointment observing the necessary health measures.

Public transport operates with a maximum occupancy of 65 percent while ensuring the efficient passenger transport during rush hours.