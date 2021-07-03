Greece registers 1,101 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, 9 deaths. 81 new cases on Crete

Greece registered 1,001 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 7 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported on Saturday.

Greece has confirmed 425,347 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +0.3 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 114 infections are related to travel from abroad and 962 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 9 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,731.