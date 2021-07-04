July 5, 2021

Greece registers 619 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths. 71 new cases on Crete

July 4, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registered 619 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 8 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported on Sunday.

Greece has confirmed 425,964 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +0.1 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 107 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,182 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 6 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,737. Of these, 85.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

A total of 177 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 85.3 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 2,700 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 30 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change of a -33.33 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 36.

