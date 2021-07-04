Greece will not be placed in lockdown again to protect those refusing to be vaccinated

“I can not make vaccination mandatory. But everyone is now assuming the consequences. The country will not close again to protect a few unvaccinated people and we will not let the vast majority of the Greek population that is vaccinated to pay the cost,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with the radio of the newspaper “Kathimerini”.

The Prime Minister pointed out that in contrast to previous phases of the pandemic, when measures were taken to protect public health, we now have the solution of vaccines, while he stressed that it is not possible for a portion of citizens to recognize the value of vaccination but consciously abstain leaving the rest to build the wall of immunity.

Mitsotakis noted that when the government took the measures of horizontal restriction we did not have vaccines.

“Let’s not forget that. We currently have vaccines. We have the answer. And we have some people who consciously choose not to protect themselves, not to protect their loved ones and through their behavior to always carry the risk of a new wave,” Mitsotakis underlined.

AMNA