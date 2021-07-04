A two-day event dedicated to Greek wine tourism is organized by the Ministry of Tourism, in Santorini on July 5 and 6, with the responsibility of the competent Deputy Minister Sofia Zacharaki, in collaboration with the Greek National Tourist Organisation (GNTO), the municipality of Thira and the South Aegean region.

This action includes a visit to 3 local wineries and a conference, which will be attended by officials of the ministry and GNTO, led by the Minister of Tourism Haris Theocharis and Deputy Minister Sofia Zacharaki.

Moreover, institutional representatives of wine tourism at international and national level, ambassadors of foreign countries, as well as Greek producers, will speak of the options offered by Greek wine tourism nationwide.

AMNA