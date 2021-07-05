Greece registers 801 new coronavirus infections on Monday, 6 deaths; 173 in ICUs nationwide. 74 new cases on Crete

Greece registered 801 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 4 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported on Monday.

Greece has confirmed 426,963 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +0.2 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 109 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,238 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 6 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,743. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

A total of 173 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 86.1 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 2,702 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 59 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change of +96.67 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 39.

The median age of new infections is 43 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years of age), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years of age).