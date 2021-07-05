The message for a safe summer is one: get vaccinated

“We are now entering the next phase of our vaccination campaign and at this point I believe that the involvement of the local government, the church, civil society, the business world, is extremely important,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday with the representatives of the Union of Regions of Greece, the Central Union of Greek Municipalities and the leaderships of the health and interior ministries regarding the developments around the pandemic and the course of vaccinations.

We have made significant progress, but we must use every means at our disposal so that in the next two summer months we can convince every citizen who may have second thoughts, who may have concerns, to get the vaccine in order to reach the desired 70-75 pct immunity of the population in fall,” he added.

He then pointed out that the Delta variant has already been identified in our country and it is a matter of time, as the European ECDC estimates that the prevailing mutation should take place here as well as in other countries.

“Already last week we observed a significant increase in active cases. It is of the order of 75 pct. We have just over 6,000 active cases today,” he said.

“I want to emphasize that most, but not all, are mainly among young ages. From the investigation carried out by EODY and the Civil Protection, it appears that they are related -as we expected- mainly to entertainment and travels,” he added.

“For this reason, the message in order to have a safe and free summer is one: Get vaccinated, but also get tested regularly before and after each social activity. I must emphasize that more than 60 pct of positive cases are detected thanks to self-tests,” he stated.

AMNA