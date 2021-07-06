July 7, 2021

Greece registers 1,797 new coronavirus infections on Tues., 8 deaths; 168 on ventilators. 198 new cases on Crete

July 6, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece confirmed 1,797 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 8 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 429,144 infections (daily change: +0.5 pct). Of the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 125 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,446 to other confirmed cases. 

There are also 8 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,754. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 168 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 88.1 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Another 2,709 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 48 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -18.64 pct).

The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 41. 

The median age of new infections is 43 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years). 

