July 7, 2021

Inoculation of people in remote areas begins on the island of Crete on Tuesday

July 6, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Vaccination of citizens in remote areas started on Tuesday on the island of Crete, as the Secretary General of Primary Health Care Marios Themistokleous announced during the briefing on the National Vaccination Coverage Plan for Covid-19.

This is a separate operational programme to cover remote areas. The health ministry has contacted municipal officials who inform the residents of the areas and then mobile teams will carry out the vaccinations.

Meanwhile, teenagers aged from 15 to 17 will be able to book appointments for vaccination as of next week. Details on how these appointments can be booked and how parents can provide their consent will be made available on Monday, July 12.

