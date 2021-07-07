July 8, 2021

Greece registers 1,820 new coronavirus infections on Wed., 9 deaths; 159 on ventilators. 172 new cases on Crete

July 7, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece confirmed 1,820 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 6 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 430,960 infections (daily change: 0.4 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 147 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,636 to other confirmed cases. 

There are also 9 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,763. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 159 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 88.1 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Another 2,713 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 59 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +22.92 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 45. 

The median age of new infections is 43 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years). 

