Notam with special Covid restrictions for entering Greece extended until 15/7

A Notam outlining the special conditions for international flights entering Greek territory in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 was extended until 06:00 in the morning next Thursday, July 15.

In particular, according to an announcement by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the notam provides for:

A ban on the entry of third-country nationals: According to the aviation directive, third-country nationals, apart from citizens of EU and Schengen-area countries, their spouses or civil partners and minor children, are prohibited from entering the country. Excluded from the ban are passengers traveling for essential reasons and permanent residents of the following 32 countries: Australia, North Macedonia, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, United Kingdom, Israel, Canada, Belarus, Bahrain, New Zealand, South Korea, Qatar, China, Kuwait, Ukraine, Rwanda, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Thailand, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, Japan, Lebanon, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Jordan, Moldova, Brunei and Kosovo.

Passenger Locator Form: All travellers to Greece, regardless of nationality, must fill in the electronic Passenger Locator Form (PLF) at the web address https://travel.gov.gr before the day of their arrival in the country.

Digital certificates of vaccination, natural immunity and negative Covid-19 tests. All travellers to Greece must present certificates of any of the following to enter the country:

1) Having completed a vaccination against COVID-19 at least fourteen (14) days prior to the date of arrival. Vaccination certificates must be in Greek, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish or Russian and issued by a public authority.

2) Of having tested negative for COVID-19 in a laboratory test using either the PCR method done within the last seventy two (72) hours, or by a rapid test taken up to forty eight (48) hours before their arrival in Greece.

3) Having recovered from a confirmed case of Covid-19 illness. The certificate is valid from thirty (30) days after the first positive test and up to one hundred and eighty (180) days afterwards.

4) Passengers from abroad may also present, in either digital or printed form, a European digital certificate COVID-19 (EU DIGITAL COVID-19 CERTIFICATE) containing information about their vaccination or the results of the last test taken – up to 48 hours before for a rapid test or 72 hours for a PCR test – or of having had coronavirus disease.

Children aged 12 years and over: The above conditions for entry (vaccination or negative test or certificate of illness or digital certificate), into Greece also apply to children over twelve (12).

Random testing of travelers with a Rapid Test on arrival: All international passengers may also be randomly subjected to a rapid test upon arrival, based on a process governed by the Passenger Locator Form. If a passenger tests positive, there will be a 10-day quarantine for the unvaccinated and a seven-day period of isolation for those that have had the vaccine. In both cases, in order for the quarantine to be lifted, the person must undergo a mandatory PCR test on the last day of their temporary restriction.

Airline instruction for Russian passengers: All travellers arriving in Greece from Russia must present a certificate of a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours before or a rapid test taken 48 hours before. This measure is mandatory and applies to all passengers who are permanent residents of Russia, including those that are vaccinated. In addition, all travellers from Russia will be required to do a test for Covid-19 upon arrival in Greece.