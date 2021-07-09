Greece confirms 1,997 new coronavirus infections on Friday, 12 deaths; 141 in ICUs nationwide. 226 new cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 1,997 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 5 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported on Friday.

Greece has confirmed 435,018 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +0.5 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 148 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,889 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 12 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,785. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

A total of 141 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 88.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 2,728 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 59 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change of a -13.24 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 53.

The median age of new infections is 43 years, while the median age of the deceased is 78.