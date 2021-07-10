July 10, 2021

New rise in Covid-19 infections, deaths drop to two. 278 new cases on Crete

July 10, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greek health authorities reported 2.327 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, from 1,997 on Friday, with six of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

A total of 437,345 infections have been reported from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +0.5 pct). 

There are also two deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest number in many months, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,787.

A total of 142 patients are on ventilators in hospitals from 141 the previous day. Their median age is 66 years and 88.6 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more.

eKathimerini.com

