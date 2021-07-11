Greece reports 1,465 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths on Sunday; 142 in ICUs. 189 new cases on Crete

There were 1,465 new laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece over the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organisation (NPHO) said on Sunday, of which 11 were intercepted during checks at the country’s borders. The total number of patients admitted to hospital for Covid-19 over the same period was 65, while the number of patients in ICUs with Covid was 142 and five Covid-19 patients died.

This raises the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic to 438,809 (daily change 0.3 pct) of which 51.2 pct were men. Based on the number of confirmed cases in the last seven days, 161 are considered linked to travel from abroad and 1,966 are linked to an already known case.

Of the patients in ICUs, 67.6 pct are men, while their median age was 66 years old and 86.6 pct have either an underlying disease or are aged over 70. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,736 patients have been discharged from ICUs.

The new hospital admissions showed a daily rate of change of -4.41 pct, with the rolling average for admissions in the last seven days at 61. The median age of new cases was 42 years old and the median age of people that died was 78 years old (ranging from 0.2 to 106 years old).

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic has risen to 12,792, of which 95.2 pct had either an underlying condition or were aged above 70 years old.