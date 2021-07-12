Greece registers 2,065 new coronavirus infections on Monday, 10 deaths; 139 in ICUs. 252 new cases on Crete

Greece registered 2,065 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 12 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported on Monday.

Greece has confirmed 440,872 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +0.5 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days,156 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,874 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 10 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,802. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

A total of 139 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 85.6 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 2,736 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 85 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change of a +30.77 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 65.

The median age of new infections is 42 years, while the median age of the deceased is 78.

Thessaloniki coronavirus infections rise 250 pct in a week

Coronavirus infections in the municipality of Thessaloniki rose by 250% in a week, Mayor Constantinos Zervos told an online meeting of the city council on Monday.

“From the 113 active infections registered last Monday, today we have 324,” he said.

Zervos said he was happy with the rate of vaccinations, however, which total 966,812. Of these, 450,000 are completed vaccinations.