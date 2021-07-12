Greece submits 2021-2027 NSRF funding plan to European Commission

Greece submitted its final 2021-2027 National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF) funding proposal on Monday, said the Development & Investments Ministry.

Under the new NSRF, Greece stands to receive a total of 26.2 billion euros for the next seven years from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), of which 20.9 billion is EU support and 5.3 billion euros is the country’s contribution.

Commenting, Minister Adonis Georgiadis said “our goal is to immediately provide additional liquidity to Greece’s economy, and to partner with the EU Recovery Fund in a major effort to change the country’s productive model, to protect the environment and to create thousands of new jobs.”

Approval is expected by the end of July.